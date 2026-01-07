Stephen G. Cobb

On Wednesday, December 31, 2025, Stephen G. Cobb went to be with his Lord and Savior.

Steve was born in Van Wert on December 22, 1944, to Delmar and Mildred (Rolston) Cobb. He graduated from Van Wert High School in 1962 and from Bowling Green State University in 1967.

Steve was married to the late Carol (Helman) Cobb until her death. Together they raised three sons, Gregg (Shelli) Cobb, Brett (Chelsea) Cobb and Clintt (Anne) Cobb. He later married Connie (Bagley) Walters and they resided in Fort Myers, Florida.

Steve worked for Dana Corporation for 20 years and held numerous manager positions, the last of which was manager of Diamond Truck System Division. Upon his departure, he joined Weaver Popcorn as Vice President of Operations. In 1990 he started his own company, G & C Industries and formed partnerships engaged in manufacturing of truck parts and distribution. His clients during this time were numerous facilities of Caterpillar, Visteon, a division of Ford, UPS and Dana Corporation.

While managing his business was very important to him, his real passion was coaching youth baseball, helping young men develop their baseball skill and preparing them for the life ahead. He always made time to do this and did it exceptionally well.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his first wife, Carol; his brother, Gary, and his stepmother, Avanelle Cobb.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Connie; his three sons, Gregg (Shelli) Cobb, Brett (Chelsea) Cobb, Clintt (Anne) Cobb; stepdaughters, Lisa (Jim Uncapher) Agler and Lori Agler; grandchildren, Peyton (Mark) Meredith, Quinn Cobb, Ashton Cobb, Hailee Cobb, Ryan Cobb, Reese Cobb; step-grandchildren, Stephen Straman, Briana (Andrew) Platt, Mackenzie (Collin Wadman) Agler, Zack (Lynsay) Agler, Taylor (Mike) Klein, along with 16 step-great-grandchildren.

A family graveside service will be held later.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Heart Association or IU Cancer Center.