Two men sentenced, others in court

Two criminal defendants appeared for sentencing in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Wednesday morning, while five others facing various charges also appeared in court. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Gunnar Faterkowski, 19, of Van Wert, was sentenced to sentenced to three years of community control, 180 days electronic house arrest and 30 days in jail at a later date for failure to comply with the signal or order of a police officer, a fourth degree felony. He is to possess no illegal drugs or alcohol, undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay monthly probation fees and court costs.

Kyle Coble, 40, of Willshire, was sentenced to three years of community control, 90 days electronic house arrest, 30 days jail at a later date and 100 hours community service for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor, and intimidation of a witness, a fourth degree felony. He is to have no contact with the victim, must maintain employment, undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and must pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

A pair of defendants changed their pleas to felony charges.

Sarah Allen, 44, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty two two counts of harrassment with a bodily substance, fifth degree felonies. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. February 29.

In a case that dates back to September of 2022, Bryant Hunt, 22, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of robbery, a third degree felony. Hunt, who was originally charged with second degree felony robbery, was previously in the custody of the St. Joseph County, Indiana, Sheriff’s Office. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. February 25.

Two other defendants were arraigned on Wednesday, while another answered to a bond violation allegation.

Drew Ducheney, 30, of Ohio City, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, January 28.

Shane Neuman, 42, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial conference was set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, January 28.

Weston Mills, 42, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond/intervention in lieu by failing to report to probation and failing to engage in treatment. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. February 19.