BOE members sworn in; update given on renovations

Kim Wannemacher (left) and Michelle Gorman (right) recite the oath of office during Thursday night’s meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education. Scott Truxell/VW independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Four returning members were sworn in during Thursday night’s organizational meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education.

Michelle Gorman (Lincolnview), Kim Wannemacher (Ottoville), Debby Compton (Van Wert) and Tim Fitzpatrick (Fort Jennings) took the oath of office for new three-year terms. However, the board was short four members. Deb Call (Parkway) was absent, and Antwerp, Delphos and Continental school boards have not yet chosen their representatives to the board for the new term. Those members are expected to be picked and sworn in next month.

Fitzpatrick will again serve as board president and Lonnie Nedderman (Crestview) will serve as vice-president. Pat Baumle (Wayne Trace) will serve as legislative liaison and Greg von der Embse (Kalida) will continue in the role of student achievement liaison.

Board members will make $125 per meeting. With just two exceptions, the board will meet on the first Thursday of each month, with times to be determined next month. The April meeting will held on April 9, and the July board meeting will be held a few days early, June 25, to close out the fiscal year. All meetings will take place in the district conference room.

After the organizational meeting, the board held its regular monthly meeting and Superintendent Rick Turner gave an update on renovations at the former Thomas Edison building across the street, which is slated to become the Vantage Academy of Medical Careers.

“The interior concrete has been partially poured in the areas where plumbing was installed,” Turner stated. “Once the floors are cured, work will begin on extending the second-floor loft and setting the interior walls. Weather permitting, the foundation for the north end expansion should also be poured soon.”

“Currently, the project remains on schedule,” he added. “Two Vantage students are participating in the build, and the interactive media program is documenting progress through photos and video. We anticipate more students will become involved this spring.”

Turner also said he and Treasurer Denise Mooney met with architects Hal and David Munger this week to tour the areas in main building that will be vacated once the Academy of Medical Careers opens. He said they asked them to draft new configurations for those spaces and provide cost estimates for future review and discussion.

Board members accepted the resignation of adult education fire program coordinator Randall Trausch, effective December 31, 2025, and the resignation of industrial mechanics instructor Kevin Van Oss, effective on the last day of school. Stephanie Clevinger and Jennifer Warnecke were approved as full-time instructor substitutes, while Robert Fitzgerald was approved as an adult education police academy instructor. Lola (Mindy) Currey was hired as a clinical instructor, also for adult education.

In other business, the board approved the 2026-2027 school calendar, which will be a bit different than this year.

“We have moved the start date back one week to allow more time to transition our medical programs into the new Medical Academy across the street,” Turner explained. “Consequently, the school year will conclude one week later than usual in May of 2027.”

High School Director Ben Winans said the length of the school day will not change and he noted juniors and seniors will start on the same day. He also said there are currently 405 applications for the next school year and he said priority applications close January 28.

During her report, Adult Education Director Angie Fahy said she’s had little luck finding a new CDL instructor. Despite advertising the opening, she’s received zero applicants, while interest in the program itself remains high. Fitzpatrick and Baumle both stated willingness to increase financial incentives if necessary.

Board members approved a lease agreement with the Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities. The donation of nearly $12,000 worth of auto parts from Keystone for use in the auto collision program was accepted, as was the donation of a Ford 2N tractor worth $1,000 from Mike Porter to be used in the Vantage FFA program.

Before adjourning, board members went into executive session to discuss personnel, but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, February 5, in the district conference room.