Cougar wrestlers lose on the road

VW independent sports/submitted information

CELINA — Van Wert traveled to Celina but came up short against the Bulldogs, losing 47-23 on Thursday night. Individual results are listed below.

106 – Avianna Bernholt (C) by fall (2:38) over Alianna Estrada (VW)

113 – Owen Bates (VW) by fall 2:53 over Isaac Helmer C)

120 – Leland Dross (C) by fall :28 over Heath Calvelage (VW)

126 – Ryan Wallace (VW) 21-1 major decision over Ross Helmer (C)

132 – Roman Martin (VW) 17-14 decision over Mason Homan (C)

138 – Aaren King (C) by fall 1:13 over Gavin Gonzalez (VW)

144 – Tristan Thiebaut (VW) 17-0 technical fall over Logan Homan (C)

150 – Noah Russell (C) 15-0 technical fall over Devon Burker (VW)

157 – Briggs Wallace (VW) 19-4 technical fall over Luke Maxwell (C)

165 – Matt Eicher (C) injury default over Phillip Burker (VW)

175 – Wes Greber (C) fall :42 over Carter Heath (VW)

190 – Brenner Hinkle (C) 9-8 decision over Auston Welker (VW)

215 – Isaac Posada (C) forfeit

285 – Cash Patrick (C) 6-3 overtime decision over Breese Bollenbacher (VW)

The Cougars are back in action Saturday as they cross the state line to compete in the Bill Kerbel Invitational hosted by New Haven High School.