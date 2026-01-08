Flu vaccine encouraged as rates rise

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff reports Ohio’s influenza rates are high and still increasing and he’s encouraging Ohioans to get the flu vaccine as the best protection against serious illness, particularly those who are most vulnerable, including children under age 11 and adults age 65 and older.

During a press conference, Dr. Vanderhoff said ODH reported 1,911 hospitalizations statewide for the week ending January 3. That compares to 1,456 hospitalizations in the previous week and 1,305 at this same point last year.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff

He said a spike in hospitalizations is not unusual for this time of year, and that a new strain of flu circulating now – called H3N2 Clade K, referred to by some as the “super flu” – is behind some of the increase.

“Because this is a new strain that most Ohioans have not encountered before this flu season, we face it with little background immune protection, and this lack of immunity is allowing this strain to spread quickly,” Dr. Vanderhoff said.

However, he said even though this is a new strain and the flu vaccine may not prevent you from getting the flu, it can help protect you against severe illness, hospitalization or even death.

On December 31, Ohio reported its first pediatric flu death of the season, a teen from Greene County.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 37.5 percent of Ohio’s children have received the flu vaccine this year, and about 41.3 percent of adults.

“It’s not too late to get vaccinated,” Dr. Vanderhoff said. “Flu season continues through the spring, and although the shot becomes most effective about two weeks after getting it, the sooner you get it, the sooner you are protected. It is easy to get the flu vaccine either at your doctor’s office or at pharmacies in retail stores or stand-alone pharmacy locations throughout Ohio.”

Dr. Vanderhoff also addressed recent changes the CDC made to its recommended vaccine schedule for children.

He said it was important to understand that key portions of the new schedule remain unchanged, and the CDC made little to no change for 12 important vaccines, a list that aligns well with vaccines required for school attendance in Ohio.

Dr. Vanderhoff emphasized that these vaccines remain available and encouraged parents to talk with their child’s doctor to help decide what vaccines they need and when they need them.