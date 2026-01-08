The Van Wert County Courthouse

Knight girls win, Cougars and Lancers fall

Celina 46 Van Wert 21

Van Wert trailed by just two after the opening quarter but Celina pulled away for a 46-21 win Thursday night.

The Cougars were down 9-7 after the first quarter, with Jazz Florence supplying four of Van Wert’s points. Celina outscored the hosts 13-8 in the second quarter for a 22-15 halftime lead. The Bulldogs enjoyed a 24-6 scoring advantage in the second half.

Florence led Van Wert with eight points. Celina’s Brenna Korte led all scorers with 14 points.

Van Wert (0-12, 0-4 WBL) will host Paulding on Tuesday.

Crestview 51 Bluffton 44

BLUFFTON — At Bluffton High School, Kaci Gregory and Haley McCoy each scored 15 points and Crestview snapped a four game losing streak with a 51-44 victory over the Pirates Thursday night.

Six of Gregory’s points came in the third quarter and McCoy scored seven points in the final period. A big key was free throw shooting in the fourth quarter. Leading 36-32 to start the period, the Lady Knights converted 9-of-10 foul shots in the final stanza.

Crestview (6-7, 1-2 NWC) will host Parkway on Monday.

Spencerville 41 Lincolnview 36

SPENCERVILLE — The Bearcats defeated Lincolnview 41-36 on Thursday.

Spencerville (11-2, 3-0 NWC) will travel to St. Henry on Saturday and Lincolnview (5-8, 1-1 NWC) will head to Antwerp on Tuesday.

