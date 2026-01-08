Knight girls win, Cougars and Lancers fall

VW independent sports

Celina 46 Van Wert 21

Van Wert trailed by just two after the opening quarter but Celina pulled away for a 46-21 win Thursday night.

The Cougars were down 9-7 after the first quarter, with Jazz Florence supplying four of Van Wert’s points. Celina outscored the hosts 13-8 in the second quarter for a 22-15 halftime lead. The Bulldogs enjoyed a 24-6 scoring advantage in the second half.

Florence led Van Wert with eight points. Celina’s Brenna Korte led all scorers with 14 points.

Van Wert (0-12, 0-4 WBL) will host Paulding on Tuesday.

Crestview 51 Bluffton 44

BLUFFTON — At Bluffton High School, Kaci Gregory and Haley McCoy each scored 15 points and Crestview snapped a four game losing streak with a 51-44 victory over the Pirates Thursday night.

Six of Gregory’s points came in the third quarter and McCoy scored seven points in the final period. A big key was free throw shooting in the fourth quarter. Leading 36-32 to start the period, the Lady Knights converted 9-of-10 foul shots in the final stanza.

Crestview (6-7, 1-2 NWC) will host Parkway on Monday.

Spencerville 41 Lincolnview 36

SPENCERVILLE — The Bearcats defeated Lincolnview 41-36 on Thursday.

Spencerville (11-2, 3-0 NWC) will travel to St. Henry on Saturday and Lincolnview (5-8, 1-1 NWC) will head to Antwerp on Tuesday.