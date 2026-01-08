Lori Ann Webster

Lori Ann Webster, 64, of Grover Hill, passed away on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

Born April 28, 1961, in Van Wert to Franklin and Myrtle (Whittredge) Wyandt, who both preceded her in death, Lori grew up with a gentle spirit that carried through every chapter of her life. Her life was shaped by simple joys, quiet creativity, and the people she held closest to her heart.

Lori built a meaningful career as a dental hygienist after earning her associate degree from UNOH, offering comfort and kindness to countless patients over the years. Though she loved her work deeply, her career was ultimately cut short by her disability and illness. Even so, she continued to find joy in the small, personal rituals that made her feel most like herself-creating Diamond Dotz art, treating herself to fresh nails and hair, and enjoying the simple pleasure of shopping. Animals held a special place in her heart, but nothing brought her more joy than time spent with her grandchildren, whose presence lit up her days.

She leaves behind her loving husband, Clarence “Chet” Webster III; her daughter, Crystal (Arturo) Lucius; her stepdaughter, Codi (Cody) Feasby; grandsons, Ayden Bolenbaugh and Arturo Lucius Jr.; and step‑grandchildren, Chase and Callie Feasby. Lori is also survived by four sisters and one brother.

Lori will be cremated and her family will honor her life privately in the quiet way she would have appreciated.

