Man hit by SUV, suffers serious injuries

VW independent staff/submitted information

EMERALD TOWNSHIP — The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury pedestrian crash that occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, on Paulding County Road 115, near Ohio 111 in Emerald Township.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Nissan Murano, driven by Jacob Andrews, 24. of Paulding was southbound on County Road 115 at the same time a pedestrian, Larry Dix, 54, of Paulding was crossing the road, walking east to west. Dix was struck by Andrews as he crossed the center yellow line. Troopers said Dix was wearing dark clothing with no reflective material at the time of crash.

He was transported from the scene by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital and was later lifeflighted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne with life-threatening injuries. Andrews did not suffer any injuries as a result of the crash and was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the incident.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding Fire and EMS and Gideon’s Towing.

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates accidents in Van Wert and Paulding counties.