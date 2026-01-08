NWCC searching for new commissioner

VW independent sports/submitted information

LIMA — The Northwest Central Conference is seeking to fill the position of league commissioner. This position is a yearly contract and does not include assigning duties at this time. It’s considered full time and remote with required travel to member schools and conference events.

Current members of the 10-team conference include Cory-Rawson, Elgin, Hardin-Northern, North Baltimore, Perry, Ridgedale, Ridgemont, Temple Christian, Upper Scioto Valley and Waynsfield-Goshen.

A job description and list of duties can be found on the NWCC website, nwccsports.com. Salary considerations and inquiries can be given upon request.

Please send a letter of interest and resume via email to Perry Athletic Director Seth Evans at seth.evans@mycommodores.org. Applications will be accepted through February 2.