Friday night basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school basketball games played on Friday, January 9.
GMC
Fairview 59 Hicksville 21
Paulding 71 Antwerp 49
Tinora 53 Edgerton 40
Wayne Trace 50 Ayersville 47
MAC
Delphos St. John’s 76 New Knoxville 56
Marion Local 59 Parkway 34
New Bremen 52 Fort Recovery 38
St. Henry 67 Coldwater 33
Versailles 67 Minster 43
NWC
Crestview 45 Bluffton 42
Lincolnview 75 Spencerville 73
Lima Central Catholic 63 Columbus Grove 56
PCL
Kalida 39 Fort Jennings 35
Miller City 60 Continental 19
TCL
Lima Sr. 86 Woodward 24
WBL
Defiance 40 St. Marys Memorial 35
Elida 50 Kenton 22
Shawnee 73 Bath 60
Van Wert 40 Celina 32
Wapakoneta 47 Ottawa-Glandorf 45
Non-conference
Ottoville 59 Delphos Jefferson 47
