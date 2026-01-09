Friday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school basketball games played on Friday, January 9.

GMC

Fairview 59 Hicksville 21

Paulding 71 Antwerp 49

Tinora 53 Edgerton 40

Wayne Trace 50 Ayersville 47

MAC

Delphos St. John’s 76 New Knoxville 56

Marion Local 59 Parkway 34

New Bremen 52 Fort Recovery 38

St. Henry 67 Coldwater 33

Versailles 67 Minster 43

NWC

Crestview 45 Bluffton 42

Lincolnview 75 Spencerville 73

Lima Central Catholic 63 Columbus Grove 56

PCL

Kalida 39 Fort Jennings 35

Miller City 60 Continental 19

TCL

Lima Sr. 86 Woodward 24

WBL

Defiance 40 St. Marys Memorial 35

Elida 50 Kenton 22

Shawnee 73 Bath 60

Van Wert 40 Celina 32

Wapakoneta 47 Ottawa-Glandorf 45

Non-conference

Ottoville 59 Delphos Jefferson 47