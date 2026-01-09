New Marsh Foundation trustee named

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Marsh Foundation has announced a trustee transition approved by the Third District Court of Appeals, honoring the service of longtime Trustee Gary Corcoran and welcoming Dr. Shad Foster as The Marsh Foundation’s 19th trustee.

Gary Corcoran will conclude his service as a trustee of The Marsh Foundation effective February 2. Corcoran has faithfully served the Foundation for 16 years, offering steady, mission-driven leadership rooted in faith, integrity, and a deep commitment to the children and families served by The Marsh Foundation. Throughout his tenure, he consistently placed the needs of the organization first, guiding decisions with thoughtfulness, humility, and care.

Gary Corcoran and Dr. Shad Foster

“Gary’s leadership has left a lasting imprint on this organization,” said Jeff Grothouse, Chief Operating Officer of The Marsh Foundation. “His service was thoughtful, mission-focused, and grounded in faith. We are deeply grateful for the dedication, guidance, and heart he brought to The Marsh Foundation over the past 16 years.”

Effective February 3, Corcoran will be named an Honorary Trustee of The Marsh Foundation, recognizing his years of service and continued connection to the organization.

Also effective February 3, Dr. Shad Foster will begin serving as trustee of The Marsh Foundation. Dr. Foster is a lifelong resident of Van Wert and a 1989 graduate of Van Wert High School. He pursued undergraduate studies at Bowling Green State University and The Ohio State University, earning a bachelor of science degree in human biology. He later graduated from National College of Chiropractic in Lombard, Illinois, in December, 1996 with his doctor of chiropractic degree. Dr. Foster has practiced chiropractic since 1997. He began his career as an associate at Casebere Chiropractic. In 2001, the practice became Foster Family Chiropractic. Since 2023, he has continued to serve the community at Fuerst Family Chiropractic. Throughout his career, Dr. Foster has remained committed to continuing education to ensure patients receive comprehensive and advanced care.

In addition to his professional practice, Dr. Foster has been actively involved in the Van Wert community. Previously, he served as a team physician for Van Wert High School for 19 years. He is currently a member of Lifehouse Church, Van Wert Rotary, and the Van Wert County YMCA Board.

Dr. Foster is married to his wife, Kelly, and they have three children, Finley, Keaton, and Flannery.

Dr. Foster shared that his interest in joining The Marsh Foundation is driven by a strong alignment with its mission to inspire hope and to teach and care for children and families. He also expressed enthusiasm about the Foundation’s equine program and the opportunity it presents to further open the campus to the surrounding community and strengthen local connections.

“I believe there is an excellent opportunity to deepen relationships between The Marsh Foundation and the community through the equine program,” he said. “I am excited to be part of the Foundation and support its mission moving forward.”

The Marsh Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving children and families through a variety of programs designed to promote healing, growth, and success. Located in Van Wert, The Marsh Foundation provides group home care, family foster care and adoption, and clinical services that include equine-assisted learning and psychotherapy. The organization also operates a fully accredited on-campus school serving students in grades 2-12. The Marsh supports children and families from across western Ohio with both campus-based and community-focused services. The Marsh Foundation’s mission is to inspire hope, to teach and to care for children and families.

For more information, visit marshfoundation.org.