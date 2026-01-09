Raymond Leroy Foster

Raymond Leroy Foster, 82, passed away peacefully at the Van Wert Manor Nursing Home Thursday morning, January 8, 2026.

He was born on July 31, 1943, in Van Wert to Arthur Harold Foster and Mary Margaret (Lautzenheiser) Foster, who both preceded him in death. Raymond married Frances R. (Rife) Foster on June 1, 1979, and she survives.

Survivors also include three children, Rodney Foster of Troy, Rhonda (Mark) VanMetre of Ohio City and Scott (Lorie) Foster of Scott; three stepchildren, Chuck (Chris) Murphy of Michigan, Timothy (Debbie) Murphy of New Haven and Pam Murphy of Van Wert; nine grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; three sisters, Martha (John) Anderson of Springfield, Ohio, Judy Liggett of Lima, and Ellen LeMaster of Convoy; and numerous nephews and nieces.

In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by one brother, John W. Foster and one sister, Joan M. Rorick.

Ray retired from Aeroquip/Eaton in 2001 after 22 years of service. He enjoyed Bluegrass music, camping, riding motorcycles and snow mobiles. He had a extensive collection of John Deere memorabilia.

Raymond’s funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Monday, January 12, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert, with Pastor Mike Kaufman officiating. Visitation will be held 12 p.m. until time of services on Monday. Interment will take place at later date at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.