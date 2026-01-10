Boys hoops: Van Wert, Crestview both win

VW independent sports

Van Wert 40 Celina 32

CELINA — Points were at a premium at the Celina Fieldhouse Friday night, as Van Wert defeated stubborn Celina 40-32, giving the Cougars their sixth consecutive victory.

Van Wert led 8-7 after one quarter, then opened the second quarter with seven unanswered points, including a trey by Xavier Kelly. However, the Bulldogs responded with a 9-0 scoring run and led 16-15. A late steal and layup by Griffin McCracken gave the Cougars a 19-16 lead, a score that stood at halftime. In the third quarter, Cohen Bragg hit a pair of three pointers, including one late put Van Wert ahead 30-25. The Cougars had just one basket in the fourth quarter but converted 6-of-9 foul shots down the stretch to secure the win.

Van Wert converted 12-of-38 shots (32 percent) while Celina (2-8) hit 13-of-25 shots. The Bulldogs had a 25-17 rebounding advantage but were plagued by 18 turnovers, compared to just six by Van Wert.

Van Wert (9-2) will host No. 1 Marion Local (Division VI) today, with the junior varsity game tipping off at 4 p.m.

Crestview 45 Bluffton 42

CONVOY — It wasn’t easy but the Crestview Knights won their fifth straight game, 45-42 over Bluffton Friday night.

Will Sheets led the Knights with 16 points, including eight in the opening quarter, while Hayden Perrott had 14 points, with six coming in the third period. Bluffton had three players in double figures – Brody Donley, who scored seven of his 13 points in the opening quarter; Beau Ginther, who tallied seven of his 12 points in the final period, and Robby Taylor, who scored all 11 of his points in the third quarter.

Crestview led 16-12 after one quarter and 20-17 at halftime. The game was tied 33-33 after three quarters.

The Knights (7-5, 1-2 NWC) will play at Arlington tonight, with the junior varsity game tipping off at 5 p.m.