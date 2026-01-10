Lancers win thriller over Spencerville

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

It appeared as though Lincolnview and Spencerville might go to overtime, but Lancer guard Zander Coil had a different idea. The 5-10 junior blocked a potential game-tying layup by 6-3 Gavin Comer as time expired and as a result, Lincolnview was able to hang on for a thrilling 75-73 Northwest Conference win Friday night.

“Zander came up big for us at the end,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said. After the pass I thought we were going into overtime. He came out of nowhere and blocked the shot at the perfect time. He has been big for us this year – he’s stepped up for us and I’m proud of the progress he has made this year.”

Zander Coil (3) hit double digits and had a last second block that sealed Lincolnview’s win. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

In addition to the game sealing block, Coil finished with 11 points, as the Lancers improved to 9-2 (2-0 NWC) on the season. Spencerville dropped to 9-3 (1-2 NWC).

Lincolnview got off to a fast start and led 26-17 at the end of the first quarter. Max Hammons scored 11 of his 30 points in the opening stanza, including three treys, while Chayse Overholt and Marshall Hammons each aded five points. Spencerville’s Will Sensabaugh countered with 10 of his 24 points. Max Hammons added seven more points in the second quarter and Coil chipped in with five and the Lancers carried a 43-36 lead into halftime. Owen Sensabaugh and Will Sensabaugh teamed up for 11 points in the period and Comer added a pair of buckets.

In the third quarter, Gavin Evans put in six of his 12 points and Coil dropped in five more points, while Comer led Spencerville with seven points and trimmed the deficit to 58-54 at the end of the period. Max Hammons and Coil each hit a triple in the fourth quarter and the Lancers converted 7-of-10 foul shots in the period.

For the game, Lincolnview shot 62 percent from the floor 28-of-45, including 10-of-17 from beyond the arc. The Bearcats converted 27-of-50 shot attempts (54 percent) and 12-of-13 free throws.

“It was a heck of a game tonight with two good teams,” the elder Hammons said. Both teams battled hard and had their runs. We were just able to make a couple more plays. I loved the way our kids battled for all 32 minutes.”

Both teams will play again tonight, with Lincolnview heading to Miller City and Spencerville traveling to Bath (4:30 p.m. junior varsity start).

Box score

Lincolnview 26 17 15 17 – 75

Spencerville 17 19 18 19 – 73

Lincolnview: Max Hammons 10-5-30; Zander Coil 4-1-11; Jackson Ingledue 1-0-3; Gavin Evans 5-2-12; Chayse Overholt 3-0-8; Marshall Hammons 5-1-11

Spencerville: Will Sensabaugh 7-5-24; Grady Smith 4-0-8; Owen Sensabaugh 5-3-14; Jude Stemen 5-0-13; Gavin Comer 5-4-14