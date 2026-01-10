Moose Lodge donates $220K to various organizations

Off the Streets Van Wert County received a sizable donation from the Van Wert Moose Lodge in 2025. Photos submitted

Charity Storey/special to the VW independent

As part of the Ohio State Moose Association, the Van Wert Moose Lodge has been a long-standing community hub since 1913 as a welcoming social venue. What many don’t know about the local Moose Lodge is how active they are in supporting both national Moose missions and local nonprofit organizations.

Moose International’s mission has four key pillars:

Community Service: empowering local Lodges and Chapters to serve their communities through monetary donations and volunteer hours, aiming for millions in annual contributions

Mooseheart: providing a nurturing home and education for underprivileged children

Moosehaven: offering a retirement community for senior members

Fraternal Growth: growing membership through attractive benefits and ensuring a meaningful, purpose-driven experience for members

Van Wert Moose falls right in line with the international mission focusing on community service, caring for children and seniors, and celebrating life.

With outstanding support from their 965 members, the Van Wert Moose Lodge donated an astounding $220,561.26 to various organizations in 2025 along with other donations to causes like Toss-A-Toy, youth baseball, high school football meals, funeral dinners, food drives, No Child Without a Bed, and many more.

A good portion of the overall donation from 2025 went to four local organizations: Van Wert YWCA, Langdyn House of PLC, Van Wert County Humane Society, and Haven of Hope. Each year Van Wert Moose contracts with local organizations to donate a bulk of their designated contributions.

In 2024, the United Way of Van Wert received a donation from the Moose of over $91,000. Along with supporting locally, Van Wert Moose supports Mooseheart, a home for underprivileged children from age 0 to 18 yrs, and Moosehaven, a retirement village for senior members.

In the local Moose Lodge members enjoy an assortment of activities to participate in both as an individual and as a family. The Lodge has a variety of games to play like pool tables, steel tip and plastic tip dart boards, shuffleboard, cornhole, and life-size Connect Four and Jenga. Throughout the year there’s an array of entertainment with events like Singo, Karaoke, DJ’s, live bands, holiday parties, and jam sessions with various local artists. Members coming to the Lodge can also enjoy a delicious meal with friends and family with options ranging from pizza to sandwiches or appetizer bites to free popcorn.

Inquiries about supporting the Moose mission or being a part of the Moose fraternity can be directed to Van Wert Moose Administrator Brent Agler at 419.238.2790, or within the Lodge at 740 W. Ervin Rd, Van Wert.