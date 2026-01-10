Rode addresses Van Wert Rotary Club

VW independent staff/submitted information

Members of the Van Wert Rotary Club recently welcomed local occupational therapist Nikki Rode, OTR/L, CLC, as a featured speaker at their weekly meeting at R Place Stone Grill.

Rode, founder of The Infant OT: Feeding and Development, presented on the holistic management of tongue tie in infants, an often-overlooked condition that can significantly impact breastfeeding, bottle feeding, sleep quality, airway development, and overall infant well-being. Her approach emphasizes evaluating tongue function within the context of the entire body, rather than treating it as an isolated issue.

Nikki Rode talks to local Rotary Club members. Photo submitted

With more than 14 years of experience as an occupational therapist, including work in neonatal intensive care units, Rode brings evidence-based, family-centered care to a service that has historically required families in the region to travel outside the area. Her practice supports infants and families through feeding assessments, oral-motor development, body tension management, and coordinated care with lactation consultants, pediatric providers, and other specialists.

“One of Rotary’s goals is to shine a light on services that truly strengthen our community,” said J. Andrew Czajkowski, President of the Van Wert Rotary Club. “Nikki’s work fills a critical gap in infant and family care locally, and we’re proud to help share her message and connect families with resources that can make a real difference.”

Rode’s services are now available locally and are expected to be a valuable resource for families, pediatric offices, and healthcare providers throughout Van Wert County and the surrounding region. Her work also supports preventative community health by addressing feeding challenges early, easing stress on families, and improving long-term developmental outcomes.

For more information about infant feeding services, Nikki Rode can be reached at 419.234.0988, by email at theinfantOT@gmail.com, or online at www.theinfantOT.com. Tongue Tie.

The Van Wert Rotary Club is part of Rotary International, a global service organization dedicated to community service, leadership, and fellowship. The club welcomes new members and guest speakers who are passionate about making a positive local impact.

For Rotary membership information or to schedule a presentation, contact Van Wert Rotary Club President J. Andrew Czajkowski.

