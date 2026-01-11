A big crowd was on hand on the home side for Saturday’s non-conference boys basketball game between Van Wert and Division VI No. 1 ranked Marion Local. The two teams were separated by just one point at halftime but the Flyers pulled away for the win. Those in attendance were also treated to a halftime performance by the Van Wert Elementary School’s “Jumpin’ Jammers.” A game recap and more pictures can be found on the Sports page. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent