On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
VW independent sports
Here are this week’s girls and boys high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live and unless otherwise noted, pregame coverage will begin at 7 p.m. Games are subject to change.
WKSD
Tuesday, January 13 – Lincolnview at Antwerp (girls)
Thursday, January 15 – Allen East at Crestview (girls)
Friday, January 16 – Hicksville at Wayne Trace (boys)
Saturday, January 17 – Lincolnview at Antwerp (boys)
WERT
Friday, January 16 – Defiance at Van Wert (boys)
