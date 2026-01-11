On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Here are this week’s girls and boys high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live and unless otherwise noted, pregame coverage will begin at 7 p.m. Games are subject to change.

WKSD

Tuesday, January 13 – Lincolnview at Antwerp (girls)

Thursday, January 15 – Allen East at Crestview (girls)

Friday, January 16 – Hicksville at Wayne Trace (boys)

Saturday, January 17 – Lincolnview at Antwerp (boys)

WERT

Friday, January 16 – Defiance at Van Wert (boys)