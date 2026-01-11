Orders being accepted for banners

VW independent staff

CONVOY — Orders are now being accepted for the Village of Convoy’s Military Tribute Banner Program.

Orders are being taken for military banners in downtown Convoy. VW independent file photo

The program is designed to honor local veterans, active duty, reserve, and National Guard members with military banners displayed in the community and is a way of thanking the brave men and women of the U.S. military. Banners are typically displayed on Main and Tully streets from Memorial Day through Veterans Day. Otherwise, banners will be stored for future display periods until such time that they need to be retired due to condition.

The banners are full-color with a 24×48 inch patriotic design with the honoree’s photo and basic military information displayed, with family or business name printed on each banner.

Banners may be ordered now through February 21 at militarytributebanners.org for Convoy. The sponsorship rate is $100 per sponsored banner and is payable online or by check (Village of Convoy Historical Society, write “Veterans Name” and “Banner” in memo line} P.O. Box 605, Convoy, 45832.

For more information contact Rose Wherry at 419.513.1092 or rosewherry@yahoo.com, or Dave Thomas at 260-639-2083.