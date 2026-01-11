Roundup: boys basketball games

VW independent sports

Lincolnview 68 Miller City 58

MILLER CITY — Max Hammons scored 21 points and Chayse Overholt hit five treys and finished with 20 points, as Lincolnview put the wraps on a very successful weekend with a 68-58 non-conference road win over Miller City Saturday night. Gavin Evans added 15 points and Marshall Hammons had eight points and eight rebounds for the Lancers.

Miller City (11-2) led 21-13 after one quarter but the Lancers outscored the Wildcats 19-9 in the second quarter for a 32-30 halftime lead. Miller City had a 23-17 scoring advantage in the third quarter and led 53-49 at the end of the period, but Lincolnview clamped down with a 19-5 fourth quarter.

Lincolnview hit 23-of-42 shots, including 16-of-24 from two point range and the Lancers converted 15-of-19 free throws. The Wildcats were 18-of-38 from the floor, including 10-of-20 from three point range and 12-of-18 from the foul line. Henry Rump led Miller City with 19 points, Jonny Pester had 15 points and Alex Ruck added 12 points.

Lincolnview (10-2) will travel to Columbus Grove on Friday.

Marion Local 45 Van Wert 32

Van Wert trailed Division VI No. 1 Marion Local by just one, 22-21 at halftime, but the Flyers held the Cougars to just 11 second half points in a 45-32 win on Saturday. The loss snapped Van Wert’s six game winning streak.

Van Wert led 12-5 in the first quarter but Marion Local chipped it down to 14-12 at the end of the period. The Cougars were held scoreless for nearly eight minutes from late in the third quarter until late in the fourth quarter.

Keaten Welch led all scorers with 14 points, while Brayden Mescher led Marion Local with 12 points and Brennen Hess added 10 points.

Van Wert (9-3) will host Defiance on Friday, while Marion Local (10-0) will host Division VII No. 1 Delphos St. John’s the same night.

Arlington 51 Crestview 42

ARLINGTON — Crestview’s five game winning streak came to an end with Saturday’s 51-42 non-conference loss to Arlington. It was the sixth straight win for the Red Devils (10-3).

Arlington set the tone in the first quarter and led 17-4 at the end of the period, then 27-12 at halftime and 41-28 after three quarters. Crestview’s Owen Heckler led all scorers with 15 points, while Cash Hammons added 10 points. 6-10 senior Calvin Willow and Ayden Cavinee each had 13 points for Arlington, while Trenton Heacock and Drew Metzger added 11 points each.

Crestview (7-6) will face Allen East on the road on Friday.