Saturday boys basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school basketball games played on Saturday, January 10.
PCL
Pandora-Gilboa 49 Ottoville 33
Non-conference
Archbold 68 Hicksville 30
Arlington 51 Crestview 42
Bluffton 54 Carey 46
Coldwater 57 Wayne Trace 44
Defiance 44 Wauseon 26
Delphos Jefferson 51 Parkway 49
Edon 43 Tinora 39
Elida 45 Bryan 36
Fairview 66 Evergreen 61
Fort Jennings 62 Cory-Rawson 25
Fort Recovery 74 Bradford 40
Jackson Center 36 New Knoxville 24
Liberty-Benton 67 Allen East 60
Lima Sr. 94 Mansfield Sr. 58
Lincolnview 68 Miller City 58
Marion Local 45 Van Wert 32
McComb 40 Continental 34
Minster 46 Botkins 43
New Bremen 56 Arcanum 33
Paulding 73 Liberty Center 51
Pettisville 45 Edgerton 42
Shawnee 69 Kalida 49
Spencerville 64 Bath 40
Upper Sandusky 57 Kenton 52
