Saturday boys basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school basketball games played on Saturday, January 10.

PCL

Pandora-Gilboa 49 Ottoville 33

Non-conference

Archbold 68 Hicksville 30

Arlington 51 Crestview 42

Bluffton 54 Carey 46

Coldwater 57 Wayne Trace 44

Defiance 44 Wauseon 26

Delphos Jefferson 51 Parkway 49

Edon 43 Tinora 39

Elida 45 Bryan 36

Fairview 66 Evergreen 61

Fort Jennings 62 Cory-Rawson 25

Fort Recovery 74 Bradford 40

Jackson Center 36 New Knoxville 24

Liberty-Benton 67 Allen East 60

Lima Sr. 94 Mansfield Sr. 58

Lincolnview 68 Miller City 58

Marion Local 45 Van Wert 32

McComb 40 Continental 34

Minster 46 Botkins 43

New Bremen 56 Arcanum 33

Paulding 73 Liberty Center 51

Pettisville 45 Edgerton 42

Shawnee 69 Kalida 49

Spencerville 64 Bath 40

Upper Sandusky 57 Kenton 52