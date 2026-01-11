Thousands enjoy live entertainment

By Quincy Thompson

As we look back on 2025, one thing is abundantly clear: the arts continue to bring people together in powerful ways, and not just from around the block, but from across the country.

Inside the walls of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, the momentum continued all year long. In 2025, the Box Office issued 20,470 tickets to performances ranging from concerts and comedy to Broadway and family shows. Guests traveled from near and far to experience live entertainment in Van Wert, with the farthest visitor journeying more than 450 miles to attend a show at the Niswonger.

But the impact of the Niswonger goes well beyond ticketed performances. The venue served as a hub for learning, creativity, and community connection, welcoming over 10,397 attendees to free events throughout the year. In addition, by welcoming school field trips and student performances and hosting dance competitions and conferences, the Niswonger stayed humming.

Thousands of people enjoyed shows at the NPAC and at Fountain Park in 2025. Photos submitted

This past summer, Feel Good Friday once again transformed downtown Van Wert into a gathering place for friends, families, and visitors of all ages. Over the course of the season, 12,400 people filled Fountain Park, bringing lawn chairs, dancing shoes, and a shared love of live music. And while Feel Good Friday is proudly a hometown tradition, its reach stretched far beyond city limits, with the farthest attendee traveling more than 150 miles to be part of the experience. That’s the power of free, accessible arts in action, thanks to the Van Wert County Foundation.

Together, these numbers tell a story of more than attendance and miles traveled. They represent shared experiences, lifelong memories, and a community that values the arts as an essential part of its identity.

“As we reflect on 2025, we’re filled with gratitude, for the audiences who show up, the artists who inspire us, the partners who believe in our mission, and the community that continues to make Van Wert a destination for live arts.” shared Jarin Hart, Executive Director.

Here’s to another year of music, movement, and moments worth celebrating.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.