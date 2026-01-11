Traffic fatalities continue to decrease

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — For the fourth consecutive year, traffic fatalities have decreased in Ohio.

According to preliminary data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the number of traffic fatalities in 2025 dropped approximately three percent in Ohio as compared to 2024, a difference of 32 lives. The decrease continues the downward trend in traffic fatalities that began in 2022, representing 231 lives saved across four years.

According to OSHP statistics, 23 percent of fatal crashes in 2025 were the result of driving off the roadway. In addition, failure to yield the right of way, unsafe speed, driving left of center, following too closely, and running a stop sign were the next top reasons for fatal crashes statewide. Although distracted driving is underreported, it is also believed to be a significant contributing factor to crashes overall.

Failure to wear a seatbelt also remains a major factor in traffic deaths. In crashes involving vehicles outfitted with seatbelts, nearly 62 percent of individuals killed from 2021 to 2025 chose not to wear a safety belt, equating to nearly 2,500 people.

“Oftentimes, fatal crashes are a preventable tragedy, so some of these people would very likely still be here today had they buckled up,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Wearing a seatbelt is just as important as slowing down, staying alert, and obeying the law.”

Throughout the DeWine Administration, the state has prioritized traffic safety with a comprehensive approach that emphasizes changing the culture around distracted driving, enhancing physical road safety, and ensuring new drivers receive high-quality training.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Improvement Program is now the largest highway safety program in the nation per capita, funding construction projects that improve safety at top crash locations.

“Four straight years of declining traffic deaths is more than just a statistic; it represents hundreds of lives saved,” said ODOT Director Pamela Boratyn. “From major intersection reconstructions to improved technology and signage, our strategic focus on high-crash locations is making a measurable difference. We are proud of this progress, which shows that our safety programs are working to make Ohio’s roads safer for everyone who uses them.”

Distracted driver laws have been strengthened as well. In 2023, Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288, which prohibits all drivers, in most circumstances, from using or holding a cell phone or electronic device while driving. In the two years since enforcement of Ohio’s primary distracted driving law began on October 5, 2023, traffic fatalities have dropped 11 percent, a difference of 280 lives, when compared to the two years before enforcement began.

According to the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, inexperience is the top reason why new drivers crash. Governor DeWine pushed for stronger driver training laws in Ohio, leading to a new requirement that all drivers aged 16 to 20 receive driver training before they can test for a driver’s license. He also launched OTSO’s Drive to Succeed scholarship program in 2022 to support teenage drivers whose families cannot otherwise afford the cost of a driving school. To date, more than 6,000 students have received scholarships to cover the fees for the training required to get a license.

“When teens learn safe driving skills early, those habits become second nature,” said Emily Davidson, director of OTSO. “These behaviors don’t just help them pass a driving test – they set the foundation for a lifetime of responsible driving. Programs like Drive to Succeed ensure that every young driver has the tools to make smart choices behind the wheel, which ultimately saves lives.”