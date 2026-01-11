The Van Wert County Courthouse

Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026

Wolfrum to lead county commissioners

VW independent staff

Todd Wolfrum will serve as chairman of the Van Wert County Commissioners in 2026, and Stan Owens has been named vice-chairman. The selections were made during the recent re-organizational meeting of the commission.

The commissioners – Wolfrum, Owens and Thad Lichtensteiger – are scheduled to meet between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. In addition, the commissioners will meet with elected officials and department heads four times this year. Those quarterly meetings have been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 10, June 9, September  15 and December.

