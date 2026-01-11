Wolfrum to lead county commissioners

VW independent staff

Todd Wolfrum will serve as chairman of the Van Wert County Commissioners in 2026, and Stan Owens has been named vice-chairman. The selections were made during the recent re-organizational meeting of the commission.

The commissioners – Wolfrum, Owens and Thad Lichtensteiger – are scheduled to meet between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. In addition, the commissioners will meet with elected officials and department heads four times this year. Those quarterly meetings have been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 10, June 9, September 15 and December.