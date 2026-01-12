Council members sworn in, hear about sizable deficit

Hall Block (left), Dewaine Johnson and Jana Ringwald repeat the oath of office from Judge Jill T. Worthington. Scott Truxell photos

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A somewhat new look Van Wert City Council was sworn in Monday night.

The city’s eight member governing board has three new members – Hall Block and Dewaine Johnson, who are at-large members, and Eric Hurless, who represents the city’s fourth ward. Block and Johnson are replacing Jeff Kallas, who chose not to seek re-election and Judy Bowers, who was unsuccessful in her bid for re-election. Hurless is replacing Bill Marshall, who opted not to run again.

Along with the three members, five returning members of council were given the oath of office by Van Wert Municipal Court Judge Jill T. Worthington – First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler, Second Ward Councilman Greg Roberts, Third Ward Councilman Julie Moore, At-Large Councilwoman Jana Ringwald, and Council President Thad Eikenbary. All council terms are two years.

The council has seven different committees, each chaired by a different member.

Finance: Jana Ringwald

Economic Development: Dewaine Johnson

Streets and Alleys: Hall Block

Properties and Equipment: Jeff Agler

Parks and Recreation: Greg Roberts

Health, Service and Safety: Julie Moore

Judiciary and Annexation: Eric Hurless

Van Wert City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month.

City Auditor Erika Blackmore urged all members to complete mandatory Financial Disclosure Forms from the Ohio Ethics Commission and Sunshine Law training, which is required by law.

During Monday night’s meeting, Blackmore noted the city spent more money than it took in last year. Revenue totaled $8.5 million but expenses were $9.3 million. The difference was covered by funds from the city’s $3.6 million carryover. She explained some of the gap, approximately $410,000, was caused by certain residents who received refunds after overpaying city income taxes for several years (see related story here). To date, 876 checks have been sent out.

Council President Thad Eikenbary

“That was a big hit,” Blackmore said of the refunds. “We’re not broke. I keep hearing over and over again about the general fund being very healthy, which it is, but our budget is also cutting into our carryover balance. Without that carryover balance we would be in a heavy deficit.”

Several pieces of legislation were approved, including:

A resolution accepting the dedication of Jennings Crossing and accepting the infrastructure.

An ordinance approving final legislation for the construction of new shared use path and sidewalk along Fox Road and U.S. 127.

An ordinance allowing Mayor Ken Markward to sign contracts with Van Wert Victims Services.

An ordinance allowing Markward to sign a contract with attorney Scott R. Gordon to serve as assistant law director.

Several appointments were approved during the meeting including:

A recommondation by Markward for Noah Carter to join the Zoning Appeals Board.

Thad Eikenbary to the Community Reinvestment Board

Leslie Wilkin to the Brumback Library Board of Trustees

Greg Roberts to the Woodland Union Cemetery Board

Julia McGrath to the Board of Tax Review

Ryan McCracken to the Airport Authority Board of Trustees

Eric Hurless to the Historic Main Street Van Wert Board

Dewaine Johnson to the Revolving Loan Fund Board

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, January 26, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.