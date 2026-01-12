Margaret L. “Peggy” Bolenbaugh

Margaret L. “Peggy” Bolenbaugh, 85, of Grover Hill, passed away on Friday, January 9, 2026. She is now reunited with her husband, Bill and son, Gregg.

Peggy was born on June 25, 1940, in Van Wert, to Harold and Ilo (Ladd) Ross, who both preceded her in death. On June 29, 1958 she married Carl William “Bill” Bolenbaugh who preceded her in death on February 6, 2018, after 60 years of marriage.

Peggy worked as a cashier in the cafeteria for Wayne Trace Schools for 25 years. She also helped her husband, Bill, run the hardware store in Grover Hill. She was a devoted caregiver to her son, Gregg, and that was her most important job. Peggy was a member of the former Church of Christ in Grover Hill, where she was involved in the church’s Ladies Aid Society, and a member of the Grover Hill Community Club. She was very active in the Republican Party. Peggy loved traveling, fishing, crocheting, baking, attending her grandchildren’s athletic events, and will always be remembered for being a very social butterfly.

Peggy will be lovingly missed by her children, Debra (Calvin) Mengerink of Van Wert, and Jeffrey (Lynn) Bolenbaugh of Ellicott City, Maryland; grandchildren, Amy (Dan) Goodlin, Adam (Carrie) Mengerink, Sarah Mengerink, Anne Bolenbaugh, and Charles Bolenbaugh; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Connor, and Kaden Goodlin, and a sister, Pat (Roger) Bolenbaugh, Fort Wayne.

Peggy was also preceded in death by beloved son, Gregg Bolenbaugh.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 14, at Zion Community Church with Pastor Stuart Wyatt officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Grover Hill. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, January 13, at Den-Herder Funeral Home in Paulding. There will also be visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Peggy’s memory to Zion Community Church or Grover Hill Fire Department & EMS.

