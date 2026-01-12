Monday afternoon crash…

One person was taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Lincoln Highway and U.S. 224. According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. Monday. A 2010 Toyota Prius, driven by Gary Reidenbach, 69, of Convoy was westbound on Lincoln Highway. A 2007 Ford F150, driven by Daniel Baker, 29, of Nappanee, Indiana, was westbound on US 224. Reidenbach failed to yield to a stop sign and was struck by the Ford F150. The Toyota Prius came to rest in the roadway, and the Ford F150 came to rest off the west side of the roadway in the ditch. Baker was transported by ambulance to Ohio Health Van Wert Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Reidenbach was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer