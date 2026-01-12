NSCC’s Van Wert campus is now open

VW independent staff/submitted information

The long awaited Van Wert Campus of Northwest State Community College is is now open for business. Spring semester classes began on Monday at the newly renovated campus on E. Sycamore St.

At the present time, the following programs are being offered for all student groups, including traditional college students, students looking for transfer credit, workforce development, and even college credit plus.

Northwest State Community College’s Van Wert campus is now open. VW independent file photo

Two-year associate degrees

Accounting

Banking & Finance

Business Management

Entrepreneurship

Marketing

Computer Programming

Cyber Security Network Administration

Electrical Engineering

Industrial Technologies

Short-term certificates

Accounting Assistant

Entrepreneurship

Marketing

Computer Technician

Cyber Security

Industrial Electrical

Medical Coding and Billing (online only)

Tours of the facility are available on Tuesdays from 10-11 a.m., 1-2 p.m. on Thursday afternoons or by appointment for groups. Questions can be directed via email to vanwert@northweststate.edu or by calling 419.267.1399.