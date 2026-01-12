The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026

NSCC’s Van Wert campus is now open

VW independent staff/submitted information

The long awaited Van Wert Campus of Northwest State Community College is  is now open for business. Spring semester classes began on Monday at the newly renovated campus on E. Sycamore St.

At the present time, the following programs are being offered for all student groups, including traditional college students, students looking for transfer credit, workforce development, and even college credit plus.

Northwest State Community College’s Van Wert campus is now open. VW independent file photo

Two-year associate degrees

  • Accounting
  • Banking & Finance
  • Business Management
  • Entrepreneurship
  • Marketing
  • Computer Programming
  • Cyber Security Network Administration
  • Electrical Engineering
  • Industrial Technologies

Short-term certificates

  • Accounting Assistant
  • Entrepreneurship
  • Marketing
  • Computer Technician
  • Cyber Security
  • Industrial Electrical
  • Medical Coding and Billing (online only)

Tours of the facility are available on Tuesdays from 10-11 a.m., 1-2 p.m. on Thursday afternoons or by appointment for groups. Questions can be directed via email to vanwert@northweststate.edu or by calling 419.267.1399.

