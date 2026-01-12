NSCC’s Van Wert campus is now open
VW independent staff/submitted information
The long awaited Van Wert Campus of Northwest State Community College is is now open for business. Spring semester classes began on Monday at the newly renovated campus on E. Sycamore St.
At the present time, the following programs are being offered for all student groups, including traditional college students, students looking for transfer credit, workforce development, and even college credit plus.
Two-year associate degrees
- Accounting
- Banking & Finance
- Business Management
- Entrepreneurship
- Marketing
- Computer Programming
- Cyber Security Network Administration
- Electrical Engineering
- Industrial Technologies
Short-term certificates
- Accounting Assistant
- Entrepreneurship
- Marketing
- Computer Technician
- Cyber Security
- Industrial Electrical
- Medical Coding and Billing (online only)
Tours of the facility are available on Tuesdays from 10-11 a.m., 1-2 p.m. on Thursday afternoons or by appointment for groups. Questions can be directed via email to vanwert@northweststate.edu or by calling 419.267.1399.
