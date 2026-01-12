Random Thoughts: mostly hoops edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around a stellar weekend for Lincolnview, a matchup of No. 1 and undefeated teams, a fun fact, a key WBL boys basketball game and a quick observation about Ohio State.

What a weekend

Friday night’s boys basketball game between Lincolnview and Spencerville went right down to the wire. In fact, in the closing seconds it looked like the game was going to overtime until Lancer guard Zander Coil had the block heard around the Northwest Conference and beyond. The Lancers won 75-73 over the Bearcats and the celebration began immediately after that.

But hold on, there’s another game in 24 hours, on the road against then once-beaten Miller City. The Wildcats have an outstanding team and Miller City is a tough place to play, plus there’s the possible letdown factor. Not with Lincolnview though. The Lancers trailed by four entering the fourth quarter, then outscored the Wildcats 19-5 in the fourth quarter for a 68-58 win.

With all due respect to all other area teams, I don’t think anyone had a better weekend than the Lancers, who now sit at 10-2 (2-0 NWC).

12-0 vs. 10-0

Two undefeated teams will meet in Maria Stein Friday night and it’s a certainty there won’t be an empty seat in the place.

10-0 (3-0 MAC) Marion Local will host 12-0 (3-0) Delphos St. John’s in a key conference game. Both teams are ranked No. 1 in their respective divisions by MaxPreps – Marion Local in Division VI and Delphos St. John’s in Division VII.

I’ve seen both teams in person and I’ll just say they couldn’t possibly be more different, at least in terms of style of play. Something has to give in this one. It’s classic offense vs. defense. In fairness, I will note that while Marion Local plays outstanding defense, the Blue Jays are also top notch defensively. What a game it should be.

Fun fact

The last MAC loss by Delphos St. John’s came nearly three years ago – February 17, 2023, to…Marion Local, at Marion Local, 58-48. Since then, the Blue Jays have won 21 straight conference games.

Key game

A key WBL game will take place at Van Wert High School Friday night, as the 9-3 Cougars (3-0 WBL) host 9-2 Defiance (1-2 WBL). While Defiance is behind the eight ball in the league title race, Van Wert isn’t. A win by the Cougars keeps them in at least a tie for first.

Defiance has won six straight and hasn’t given up more than 51 points in any game this season. In fact, the Bulldogs are allowing just 36.7 points per game this season and have yet to give up more than 35 points since December 30.

Look at it this way…

Obviously, Ohio State isn’t playing for the national championship next Monday night but the Buckeyes’ only losses of the season are to the two teams that are.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.