Real estate transfers 1/5-1/9/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between January 5-9, 2026.

Bernard Lea to Scott Eric Froning – Willshire inlots, lot 7.

James D. Miller to Grace Land Group LLC – a portion of Section 30 in Union Township; a portion of Section 30 in Union Township; a portion of Section 25 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 16 in Willshire Township; a portion of Section 16 in Willshire Township; a portion of Section 16 in Willshire Township; a portion of Section 17 in Willshire Township.

Shelby Coats, Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach to CMS Holdings & Rentals LLC – Ohio City inlots, lot 71; lot 73; lot 75.

LTD PG Management LLC to 237 N. Cherry Street LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 193.

Tracey L. Allenbaugh, William Allenbaugh, Scott A. Eversole, Renae Eversole, Renae N. Eversole to Michael E. Eversole – Van Wert inlots, lot 1366.

Christy R. Brown to Vernon Chase – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 282.

Roger L. Poling, Roger L. Poling ATTY, Lynee I Etling ATTY, Donna I. Poling, Donna I. Poling ATTY to Kara Ledesma – Van Wert inlots, lot 332.

Lynne I. Etling Living Trust, Lynne I. Etling Living Trust TR to Kara M. Ledesma – Van Wert inlots, lot 332.

Todd K. Semer, Susan K. Semer to Todd K. Semer, Susan K. Semer – a portion of Section 4 in Willshire Township.

Linda K. Burnett to Linda K. Burnett Irrevocable Trust, Linda K. Burnett Irrevocable Trust TR, Daniel Burnett TR – a portion of Section 29 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 29 in Jennings Township.

Judith A. Hammond, Judith A. Bowers to Integrity Real Estate LLC, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 267.

Michael Hellman, Aleigh Hellman to Michael Hellman, Aleigh Hellman – a portion of Section 11 in Liberty Township.

Michael A. Neise Living Trust, Michael A. Neise Living Trust TR, Lorrie A. Niese Living Trust, Lorrie A. Neise Living Trust TR, Emily L. Welling TR, Brent M. Neise TR, Brady R. Niese TR to Brady R. Niese Living Trust, Brady R. Neise Living Trust TR, Betsy M. Niese TR – a portion of Section 1 in Ridge Township.

Lorrie A. Niese Living Trust, Lorrie A. Niese Living Trust TR, Emily L. Welling TR, Brent M. Niese TR, Brady R. Niese TR, Huggy Bear Estate LLC to Emily L. Welling – a portion of Section 12 in Ridge Township.

Lorrie A. Niese Living Trust, Lorrie A. Niese Living Trust TR, Emily L. Welling TR, Brent M. Niese TR, Brady R. Niese TR to Huggy Bear Real Estate LLC – a portion of Section 12 in Ridge Township.

Jonas W. Johnson, Katie Johnson, Jonas Johnson to SK & DD Enterprises LLC – Middle Point inlots, lot 77; lot 78.

Alecia Reimund, Timothy D. Reimund, Joshua Menke, Kristina Menke, Michael J. Mesker, Barbara J. Mesker, Timothy Reimund to Jenuine Properties LLC – Delphos subdivisions, lot 58.

Hi-Le Farms Inc to John L. Wortman, Phyllis J. Wortman – a portion of Section 33 in Pleasant Township.

Estate of Doris R. Evans, estate of Doris Ruth Evans to West Pines LLC, Dixie J. Painter, Diane Kay Linger – a portion of Section 21 in York Township; a portion of Section 21 in York Township.

Estate of Herbert R. Odenweller to Jack C. Odenweller – Van Wert inlots, lot 4380.

Estate of Bradley J. Taylor, estate of Bradley J. Taylor EX, Bonnie L. Nicholas-Taylor EX, Bonnie L. Nicholas-Taylor to Gaven Raines, Viola Jean Cheney Storm – Middle Point inlots, lot 148.

Kathy J. Ramsdell, Ray L. Ramsdell, Stephen M. Taylor, Regina Taylor to Gaven Raines, Viola Jean Cheney Storm – Middle Point inlots, lot 148.

Estate of Steven Tangeman, estate of Steven Tangiman to Dorothy Tangeman – Van Wert inlots, lot 1344.

T & M Hoffman Farms LLC to Trochelle Farms LLC – a portion of Section 7 in Liberty Township; a portion of Section 8 in Liberty Township; a portion of Section 18 in Liberty Township; a portion of Section 19 in Liberty Township.

Jonathan Hess to Timothy R. Foust, Lori L. Foust – a portion of Section 3 in Harrison Township.

Douglas R. Thatcher, Brenda S. Thatcher to Thatcher Irrevocable Trust, Thatcher Irrevocable Trust TR, Douglas R. Thatcher Jr. TR, Toby R. Sennebogen TR – a portion of Section 8 in Ridge Township.

Estate of Virjean A. Looser to Kenneth C. Looser Sr. – Delphos Gilliland outlots, lot 1; Delphos Gilliland outlots, lot 1.

Kenneth C. Looser Sr., Kenneth Looser to Kenneth Looser Revocable Living Trust, Kenneth Looser Revocable Living Trust TR, Dustin K. Looser TR – Delphos Gilliland outlots, lot 1; Delphos Gilliland outlots, lot 1.

Dean J. Hempfling, Joy Hempfling to Hempfling Family Farms LLC – a portion of Section 4 in Washington Township.

Darci Lynn Owens, Darci Lynn Hitchcock, Philip Owens, Darci L. Owens to Darci Lynn Owens, Philip Michael Owens – a portion of Section 15 in Tully Township.

Stuart Leathers, Stuart W. Leathers to The Marsh Foundation Inc., Marsh Foundation Inc – a portion of Section 15 in Ridge Township.

Karissa Kay Kunz, Charles Henry Edwards, Charles H. Edwards, Karisss Kay Kunz to Aundrea Beverly – Delphos inlots, lot 73.

Estate of David B. Duvall to Stephen Duvall – a portion of Section 30 in Jackson Township; a portion of Section 31 in Jackson Township; a portion of Section 31 in Jackson Township.