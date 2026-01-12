The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026

Turn lane to be added near Ohio City

VW independent staff

It won’t be built until 2030, but funding has been announced for highway safety upgrade in Van Wert County.

$950,000 has been awarded from the Ohio Department of Transportion’s Highway Safety Improvement Program to install a northbound left hand turn lane on U.S. 127 at Wren Landeck Rd in Liberty Township.

Ohio’s Highway Safety Improvement Program addresses road locations with a history of fatal or injury crashes where other safety improvements have not been effective.

