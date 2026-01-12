Turn lane to be added near Ohio City

VW independent staff

It won’t be built until 2030, but funding has been announced for highway safety upgrade in Van Wert County.

$950,000 has been awarded from the Ohio Department of Transportion’s Highway Safety Improvement Program to install a northbound left hand turn lane on U.S. 127 at Wren Landeck Rd in Liberty Township.

Ohio’s Highway Safety Improvement Program addresses road locations with a history of fatal or injury crashes where other safety improvements have not been effective.