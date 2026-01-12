Winter homecoming court…

Olivia Clifford was crowned as the 2026 Parkway winter homecoming queen during the annual coronation ceremony held Saturday night. She was crowned by last year’s winter homecoming queen, Alayna Reigle. Picture left to right are members of the homecoming court: freshman Lydia Cottman, sophomore Lydia Eichler, senior Payton Frese, Queen Olivia, senior Emmery Temple, and junior Lexie Sites. The homecoming dance was held following the varsity boys basketball game vs. Delphos Jefferson. Photo submitted