Yost files suit against solar company

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a Utah-based residential solar panel company, alleging that the company used high-pressure sales tactics and misleading claims that left Ohio consumers with higher utility bills and debt.

“This was a galactic misrepresentation of what the company could and should do,” Yost said. “Instead of soaking up the sun, these consumers got burned.”

The lawsuit, filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, names G3 Solar, which sells and installs residential solar systems in Ohio and several other states. According to the suit, the company claimed that its system would eliminate or significantly reduce electric bills; generate enough energy to offset utility costs; qualify for net metering, a billing arrangement that credits customers for excess electricity sent back to the grid, and generate savings over time.

Consumers reported that these promises did not materialize. Many alleged that the system produced far less electricity than G3 Solar indicated it would, leaving them responsible for both a monthly solar loan payment and their regular electric bill – often resulting in higher overall costs.

Yost’s lawsuit also alleges that G3 Solar misrepresented financing terms by connecting consumers with lenders offering 20 to 30-year loans that led to increased payments after 18 months unless the consumer made a so-called “voluntary” payment of about 30 percent. Consumers reported confusion over the true cost of the system.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that G3 Solar misled consumers about the availability and use of federal tax credits. Some affected consumers were elderly individuals, with little or no earned income, and may not have been eligible to claim the credits.

Consumers also reported difficulty in obtaining service or warranty support. The lawsuit alleges that G3 Solar failed to honor written warranties, ignored service requests and put off complaints by requiring consumers to wait a full year before it reviewed system performance.

The lawsuit alleges violations of Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act and the Home Solicitation Sales Act, including:

Using high-pressure sales tactics.

Making false and misleading statements about solar system performance, savings and financing.

Failing to honor written warranties.

Failing to respond to service requests.

Yost is seeking injunctive relief, consumer restitution and civil penalties.

Consumers who believe they have been wronged by G3 Solar or another business are encouraged to file a complaint with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at OhioProtects.org or by calling 800-282-0515.