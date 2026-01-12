YWCA, Elks partner for Putt Around

VW independent staff/submitted information

Grab your sweetheart or rally a group of friends and beat the winter blahs with a day of mini-golf excitement across Van Wert on Valentine’s Day. The YWCA of Van Wert County and Fraternal Order of Elks 1197 are teaming up to raise funds for YWCA Survivor Services Programs with the 2026 Van Wert Putt Around scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 14.

Teams will travel to participating businesses throughout Van Wert, testing their putting skills for a chance to win cash prizes. A 50/50 raffle and additional prize raffles will also be available.

“This year’s event features 15 businesses hosting a putting challenge and a total of 16 holes,” said Julie Schaufelberger, YWCA Director of Outreach and Communications and member of the Putt Around planning committee. “We are excited to continue growing this event and are hoping for at least 35 teams to participate.”

Preregistration is encouraged. Registration forms may be picked up at the Elks, Moose Lodge, VFW, or Olympic Lanes or a form may be printed online here. Completed forms, along with payment may be dropped off at the Elks. Credit card, Venmo, and Paypal payments are available when registering online here. Doors will open at the Elks the day of the event at 10 a.m. and golfers will be released at 11 a.m. and must return by 4 p.m. to be eligible for prizes. Proceeds will support survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking served by the YWCA of Van Wert County.

It’s a Valentine’s date you won’t want to miss – a day of friendly competition and loads of fun supporting a great cause. More information regarding putting locations and registration may be found on the Van Wert Putt Around Facebook page. Questions may be directed to julies@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is an agency of The United Way of Van Wert County and is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation