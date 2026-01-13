Facilities update, personnel matters handled at meeting

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY – Planned athletic upgrades at Crestview Local Schools are expected to get underway this spring.

During Monday night’s monthly school board meeting, Superintendent Matt Dube informed the board that outside work is scheduled to begin after spring sports are complete and renovations in the high school gymnasium are slated to begin very soon after graduation.

The project includes relocating the football stadium, installing new bleachers, new lights and artificial turf, relocating the varsity baseball diamond and making the existing diamond the new field for junior varsity baseball, upgrades to the varsity softball diamond, and improvements to the gymnasium, including new bleachers.

The board approved the resignation of seventh grade softball coach Dylan Hicks then approved him as junior varsity softball coach for the upcoming season. Aimee Bassett was then approved as seventh grade softball coach. Spencer Rolsten was approved as a volunteer middle school baseball coach and James Lautzenheiser as a volunteer high school baseball coach. Angela Plumley and Danica Hicks were approved as volunteer middle school and high school softball coaches, respectively, along with Breena Grace as a volunteer high school softball coach. The board accepted the resignation of cook Julia Germann after serving the district for four years.

January is School Board Appreciation Month and Dube, who took over as superintendent in August, had nothing but praise for members Brad Perrott, Nan Grace, John Auld, Andy Perrott at Lori Bittner.

“It is a fantastic board to work with,” Dube said. “They mentor me very well and they’re a very diligent board, a very thoughtful board and they’ve helped me through this process. They are Knights at heart and they always have the school district and what’s best for our students in mind first.”

Prior to adjourning, board members went into executive session to discuss the employment and/or compensation of employees, but no action was taken afterward.

Before the regular monthly meeting, the board held it’s annual organizational meeting and chose Brad Perrott to continue as president and Grace as vice-president, replacing John Auld. Lonnie Nedderman will remain as the board’s representative to the Vantage Career Center Board of Education

The board also established meeting dates and times for monthly meetings, generally 6 p.m. on the second or third Monday of each month, with a couple of exceptions.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, February 9, in the multipurpose room.