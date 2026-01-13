Grant benefits Summer Food Program

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County’s 2026 Summer Food Program has received a substantial boost, thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Van Wert County Foundation.

This year’s Summer Food Program will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 8-July 24 at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert. It’s open to all children in Van Wert County who are five years old through sixth grade. Registration for the program will open in April.

In addition to the summer program, the YWCA will provide free meals to any community member ages 18 and under who may need a meal during the summer. Meals will be served on-site during designated meal times, breakfast from 8:15–9 a.m. and lunch from 11–11:45 a.m. No registration is required for the meals-only portion of the program, and all meals must be eaten on site in accordance with program guidelines.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is grateful for the continued support of the Van Wert County Foundation.