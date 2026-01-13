Lincolnview bowlers sweep Elida

VW independent sports

LIMA — Lincolnview enjoyed a sweep over Elida at Westgate Entertainment Center Monday evening.

Led by Pacey Early’s 180-191-371 series, the Lancers defeated the Bulldogs 2403-2355. Owen Dannenfelser was right behind with a 154-208-362 series, followed by Grayden Clay (162-130-292), Carson Cowdrick (154), Aaron Garay (145), Zach Newell (143) and Chandler Murphy (125).

The girls’ team posted a 2293-1810 victory, with Gwen Goins leading all bowlers with a 147-213-360 series, followed by Aubrey Ricker (169-169-338), Hadley Goins (147-158-305), Lilly Holdgreve (139-115-254), Abby Dannenfelser (134) and Dancia Taylor (98).