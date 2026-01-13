Major Weigner says thank you

To the Editor,

Thank you to the community for “Giving with Joy” in 2025.

Red kettles – thank you for every person who took time to ring a bell or stand at a kettle and thank you to all kettle sponsors. Thank you for every person who put a donation in a kettle.

Angel Tree – thank you to all businesses, churches and organizations who adopted angel tags. Thank you to every person who bought a toy or clothing.

Toss a Toy – thank you to every location that hosted a truck and collected toys. Thank you to every person who gave a financial donation to buy toys. Thank you Lee Kinstle GMC Sales and Service staff for the numerous hours of manpower driving trucks, picking up toys, and delivering them to the Salvation Army .

Food – thank you to everyone who bought food for the Christmas boxes and to fill our pantry. Thank you to all of the volunteers and friends who helped with hundreds of hours to make this season a success. .

Again, thank you for making the 2025 Christmas campaign a great success for all citizens of Van Wert County, where all funds stay in our community to help our neighbors in need.

Major Deborah Weigner

Salvation Army Van Wert