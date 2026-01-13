VWAEDC offering Business Boot Camp

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation is inviting aspiring entrepreneurs, new business owners, and existing small business owners to attend a free Business Boot Camp Introductory Workshop from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, February 7.

The workshop will take place at the Northwest State Community College Van Wert Campus, 520 E. Sycamore St.

The introductory workshop will serve as the kickoff to VWAEDC’s annual Business Boot Camp, a completely free, multi-week entrepreneurial education program designed to support individuals interested in starting a new business or expanding an existing one in Van Wert County.

The workshop is open to the public and provides participants with an overview of what it takes to successfully launch or grow a business. Attendees will hear from a panel of local professionals who will share insights on financing and banking considerations, legal steps involved in business formation, insurance needs and risk management, marketing essentials for small businesses, real estate and location considerations, and lessons learned from a successful local business owner. The session also includes networking opportunities and connections to local business resources.

“Entrepreneurship is a key driver of economic growth and community vitality,” said Brent Stevens, Economic Development Director at VWAEDC. “Business Boot Camp is designed to remove barriers by offering free, practical education and access to local expertise for individuals who want to invest in their business ideas in Van Wert County.”

Following the introductory workshop, the full Business Boot Camp program will take place over six weeks in March and April, providing participants with in-depth instruction, guidance, and mentorship. The program will culminate in final business plan presentations in May, where participants will have the opportunity to compete for cash prizes and other incentives to help launch new businesses or expand existing ones. These incentives are intended to support early-stage business needs such as supplies, marketing, printing, materials, equipment, or other startup and growth-related expenses.

For more information about the Business Boot Camp program, contact the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation at 419.238.2999 or visit the VWAEDC Facebook page.