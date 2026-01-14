Busy week in Common Pleas Court

VW independent staff

13 defendants charged with various felonies appeared for hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the charges.

Plea changes

Jadyn Bullinger, 21, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty of two amended counts of aggravated vehicular assault, fourth degree felonies. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. February 29.

Gavin McMichael, 21, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl related compound, and possession of cocaine, all fifth degree felonies. He then requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Nicholas Greenlee, 30, of Montpelier, Indiana, changed his plea to guilty to theft, a fifth degree felony. He was then sentenced to 60 days in jail and was ordered to pay restitution and court costs.

Sara Hogan, 43, of Lima, changed her plea to an amended charge of OVI, a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. February 25.

Arraignments

Anthony Diaz, 23, of Defiance, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence, a fifth degree felony. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety and Diaz was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. February 4.

Derek Eland, 33, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence and strangulation, both fourth degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 8 a.m. February 4.

Crystal Robison, 38, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and strangulation, third degree felonies. She was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. February 4.

Blake Grenzebach, 21, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and cannot drive without a valid driver’s license and insurance. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. February 4.

Kaleb Stafford, 25, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to to domestic violence, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. February 4.

Daniel Green, 50, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial set was scheduled for 9 a.m. February 11.

Jennifer Smith, 43, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to possession of cocaine, a third degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 9 a.m. February 11.

James Jones, 38, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to strangulation, a fifth degree felony, and assault, a first degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 8 a.m. February 4.

Corbin Cornelius, 25, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence, fourth degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. February 4.