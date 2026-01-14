Crystal Louise (Webster) Reed

Crystal Louise (Webster) Reed, 85, of Middle Point, passed away at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at her residence.

She was born April 4, 1940, in Van Wert, to Betty (Davis) Dattilio and Charles Ralph Webster, who both preceded her in death. On February 15, 1959, she married John M. Reed of Middle Point, who preceded her in death on October 26, 2008.

Crystal Reed

Crystal lived at the Marsh Foundation in Van Wert and was a 1958 graduate of Van Del High School. She later retired from Teleflex in Van Wert.

She was a proud member of American Legion #178, an associate member of VFW #3035 in Delphos, AmVets Auxiliary #698 of Middle Point, Eagles #471 of Delphos, and the Middle Point Fire Department Auxiliary. She was also a devoted member of Middle Point United Methodist Church. Crystal loved her family, loved her church, and loved to travel.

Survivors include her children, Shelly (Kevin) Fraker of Middle Point, John C. Reed of Jonestown, and Christina (Gary) Eley of Lima; grandchildren, Miranda (Tony) Crawford, Jake (Cassie) Reed, Tyler (Aaron) Leadingham, Joshua (Cassie) Eley, Jared (Abby) Eley, Ethan (Katie) Fraker, and Kendra (Garrett) Henderson, as well as 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Crystal was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Edith Anderson; granddaughter, Shelby Reed, and great-grandson, Jacob Crawford.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, January 18, at Middle Point United Methodist Church, with visitation prior to the service from 2-4 p.m. Pastor Tim Owens will preside. Crystal will be laid to rest next to her husband in Ridge Cemetery during a private ceremony.

Memorial contributions in Crystal’s name may be directed to the Middle Point Fire Department.

To share in Crystal’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert.