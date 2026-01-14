The Van Wert County Courthouse

Oratorical contest to be held in March

The Optimist Club of Van Wert will host its annual Oratorical contest on Wednesday, March 4, 6 p.m. at CHP Home Care & Hospice, 1159 Westwood Drive.

Students are asked to craft a four-to-five-minute speech addressing the topic, “The Moment I Knew I Belonged – My Definition of Community.”

Winners will receive cash awards of $300 for first-place, $200 for second-place, and $100 for third place. The top two local contestants will advance to zone, regional, district, and possibly international level competitions for the opportunity to win $2,500 up to $22,500 in scholarships.

The contest is open to all students in Van Wert County who are under the age of 19 as of October 1 and are not enrolled as a degree-seeking student at a post-secondary institution. There is no minimum age to enter.

Contest applications are available now at Crestview, Lincolnview, and Van Wert schools or may be downloaded at https://optimistvw.com/optimist-oratorical-contest. Entry deadline is February 27.

