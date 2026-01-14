Van Wert BOE members sworn in

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert’s newest school board member was sworn in Wednesday night, along with a pair of returning board members.

Thaison Leaser took the oath of office during the annual organizational meeting, then sat in on his first regular meeting. He replaces Scott Mull, who chose not to seek re-election after serving three terms. Anthony Adams and Greg Blackmore were also sworn in for new four-year terms.

New Van Wert school board member Thaison Leaser takes the oath of office. Scott Truxell/VW independent

Adams was re-elected by his fellow board members as president and Julie Burenga will again serve as vice-president this year. Debby Compton will continue as the board’s representative to the Vantage Career Center Board of Education and committee assignments were finalized during the meeting.

The board set meeting dates for this year, 5 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month, March-October. The February meeting will be held on Thursday, February 26, and the November and December meetings will be held on the third Wednesday of those months. Most meetings will be held in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Three personnel moves were approved during the regular portion of the meeting, including accepting the retirement resignation of Gregg Scheidt, Director of Maintenance, effective June 30; approval of Evan Okuly as a custodial-maintenance worker, and Bob Spatch as CEO Program Coordinator/instructor, effective with the 2026-2027 school year.

Other items on the agenda that were approved by a unanimous vote included:

The purchase of an 84 passenger bus from Cardinal Bus Sales for $150,244, less the trade-in of another bus.

An overnight trip for 26 students and two adults for the Advanced Placement Government class to travel to the Ohio Statehouse January 22-23.

A Memorandum of Understanding with the Van Wert Federation of Teachers.

A “then and now” certificate for $5,520 for a vendor, World’s Finest Chocolate.

The board also accepted with thanks a long list of donations from individuals, businesses and organizations.

Van Wert Area Economic Develoment Corporation Executive Director Brent Stevens gave a brief update on the planned data center at the Mega Site and explained the need to expand the Community Reinvestment Area to the Mega Site. The expansion has already been approved by Van Wert City Council.

Assistant Superintendent said the district will begin using the BusRight app during the 2026-2027 school year. It allows parents to track buses in real time and is already in use by the Lincolnview Local Schools. In addition, BusRight provides real-time location and timestamp notifications and drivers can receive turn-by-turn directions. Delays and changes can be communicated in real-time as well.

Superintendent Mark Bagley thanked the board for their efforts and presented each one with a certificate from the Ohio School Boards Association for School Board Appreciation Month, which is this month.

An executive session was held at the end of the meeting to discuss the employment of personnel, plus other confidential information.