VW independent girls hoops roundup

Paulding 52 Van Wert 27

Paulding used a balanced scoring attack to defeat Van Wert 52-27 on Tuesday.

Kate Manz scored 11 points, including six in the second quarter, Tori Schlatter and Kayleigh Dunham scored 10 apiece and Estie Pease scored nine points, all on treys in the third quarter. The Panthers led 12-8 after the first quarter, 24-9 at halftime and 38-19 after three quarters. Amaya Dowdy led Van Wert with 12 points, with nine coming in the second half.

Van Wert (0-13) will play at Defiance on Thursday.

Lincolnview 52 Antwerp 28

ANTWERP — Lincolnview led 13-12 after the first quarter, then held Antwerp to 16 points in the remaining three quarters combined for a 52-28 win on Tuesday.

Keira Breese scored 11 points in the first half and finished with 13, while Kassidy Hammons scored nine of her 11 points in the third quarter. Destiny Breese hit three treys and finished with nine points. Antwerp (5-10) was led by Briley Bagley, who finished with 13 points, including seven in the first quarter.

Lincolnview (6-8) will host Columbus Grove on Thursday.

Crestview 39 Coldwater 38

COLDWATER — Crestview trailed after the first quarter and at halftime, but the Lady Knights were able to turn the tables in the second half and beat Coldwater 39-38 win over Coldwater Tuesday night.

Coldwter led 12-6 after one quarter and 20-19 at halftime, but Crestview’s Kaci Gregory caught fire in the second quarter with six points, then kept the ball rolling with nine points in the third period. She finished with a game high 19 points, while Lillie Best added eight points. Mia Knapke led Coldwater with 14 points.

Crestview (7-8) will host Allen East on Thursday.