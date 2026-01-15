Cougar wrestlers fall to Defiance

VW independent sports/submitted information

Van Wert hosted Defiance Bulldogs WBL wrestling action on Thursday and it was the Bulldogs that came away with a 54-26 victory. With the loss the Cougars dropped to 3-2 on the season. Individual results are as follows:

106 – Owen Bates (VW) 18-0 technical fall over Tristen Draper (D)

113 – Westen Mast (D) fall :54 over Heath Calvelage (VW)

120 – Briceton Sampson (D) forfeit

126 – Tyler Stockman (D) fall 5:34 over Ryan Wallace (VW)

132 – Roman Martin (VW) fall :46 over Keeghan Rittenhouse (D)

138 – Gavin Gonzalez (VW) 17-8 major decision over Nathaniel Marchant (D)

144 – Sam Mast (D) fall :48 over Braddex Agler (VW)

150 – Devon Burker (VW) 20-4 technical fall over Van Foreman (D)

157 – Briggs Wallace (VW) fall 2:52 over Evan Hamot (D)

165 – Evan Davis (D) fall 1:29 over Alden Delgado (VW)

175 – Marcello Rhoda (D) fall :39 over Carter Heath (VW)

190 – Abel Paxton (D) fall 3:34 over Auston Welker (VW)

215 – Tyler Kiessling (D) forfeit

285 – Alex Hinojosa (D) forfeit

The Cougars are back in action Saturday when they travel to Archbold to compete in the Chuck Forward Duals.