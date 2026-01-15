Four inches of snow falls in Van Wert

VW independent staff

Surprise! Snowfall totals around the area from Wednesday afternoon and evening turned out to be greater than expected.

For this area, the National Weather Service Northern Indiana called for rain and snow, changing to all snow with an inch of snow possible. At approximately 1:30 p.m. yesterday, sleet moved into the area then changed to snow, while winds increased substantially.

Snow fell steadily into the night and the wind led to low visibility and/or whiteout conditions in many spots around the county. According to Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy, Van Wert received four inches of snow.

Road conditions, especially along secondary and township roads, led local and area schools issue a two-hour delay before canceling classes altogether.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 25. Snow will return tomorrow, with the forecast again calling for less than one inch of accumulation.