Gary Lee “Harry” Spridgeon

Gary Lee “Harry” Spridgeon, 71, of Middle Point, passed away on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at his residence.

He was born on March 29, 1954, in Van Wert, to Gerald E. “Tuffy” and Esther E. (Byers) Spridgeon.

Gary Spridgeon

Harry was a dedicated truck driver for most of his life, having recently retired from Nickles Bakery in Lima. He was a former volunteer for the Middle Point Fire Department, demonstrating his dedication to his community. A proud member of the Delphos Sons of the American Legion, Delphos Eagles, and Lima Teamsters Union, Harry found camaraderie in these organizations and cherished the friendships he built over the years.

Harry graduated from Lincolnview High School in 1972. He had a passion for the open road, often riding his Harley Davidson and attending sprint car races at Eldora Speedway.

Harry is survived by his sister, Elsie (Joe) Thompson of Newark, and brother, Jay Spridgeon of Middle Point.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Harry’s life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.