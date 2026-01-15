Robert D. “Danny” McPhail

Robert D. “Danny” McPhail, 52, of Van Wert, passed away on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at the OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital emergency room.

He was born on December 29, 1973, in Van Wert to Nancy (Brown) Riley and Robert F. McPhail. Danny attended Vantage Career Center and graduated from Van Wert High School in 1993.

Danny lived for the open road on his Harley Road Glide. He was a proud supporter and past officer of Wetzel MC. He loved fishing and had the hands and imagination of a true craftsman. Whether turning a child’s coffin into a motorcycle trailer or transforming a bed into a swing, Danny had a way of breathing new life into things most folks would have tossed aside. He had a mischievous streak and a rough‑around‑the‑edges charm, but underneath it all was a man with a big heart. Danny never hesitated to step up for someone who needed a hand. His family was everything to him, and he made sure they were always taken care of.

Danny is survived by his mother, Nancy (Danny) Riley; father, Robert McPhail; son, Nicholus (Zoey) McPhail; daughter, Kaylee (Joshua Lane) McPhail, all of Van Wert; and stepbrothers, Andrew (Shelly) Riley of Kalida and Cory Riley of Van Wert; Robert Wilhelm of Van Wert and Dennis Wilhelm Jr. of California. He is also remembered by his brothers and sisters in the biker community, who were family to him in every way that mattered.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

