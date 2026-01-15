Steel drum band to perform at the NPAC

VW independent staff

If you enjoy the unique sound of a steel drum band, you’ll have a chance to hear a local one later this month. The Lincolnview High School steel drum band will perform during a free communitywide concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 27, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert.

The concert will be a warm-up before the band’s peformance on Saturday, January 31, at the Ohio Music Education Association’s (OMEA) state convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. In fact, the 45-minute concert at the NPAC will be the same concert at the convention.

The Lincolnview steel drum band was one of 30 bands chosen out of as many as 300 appliants to perform at the convention.