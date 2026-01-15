Thursday night girls hoops roundup

VW independent sports

Allen East 55 Crestview 51 (overtime)

CONVOY — Crestview and Allen East were tied 45-44 at the end of regulation, but the Mustangs outscored the Lady Knights 10-6 in overtime and won 55-51 on Thursday.

The game was close throughout, with Allen East (7-9, 1-1 NWC) leading 14-13 after one quarter and Crestview leading 22-20 at halftime. The Mustanges carried a 37-30 lead into the fourth quarter but Kaci Gregory scored six points and Zoe Ross added five points of her seven points in the final period to force the extra session.

Gregory finished with 18 points and Lillie Best added 13 points.

Crestview (7-9, 2-2 NWC) will host Van Wert on Tuesday.

Defiance 51 Van Wert 38

DEFIANCE — A slow start was too much for Van Wert to overcome as the Cougars fell to Defiance 51-38 on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter and 25-15 at halftime. The lead grew to 47-28 after three quarters, but Van Wert enjoyed a 10-4 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter. Katie DeAmicis led the Cougars with 20 points, with 18 coming after halftime, including four treys. Amaya Dowdy finished with nine points. Defiance’s Bella Rowlison led all scorers with 21 points, including 15 in the second half.

Van Wert (0-14, 0-4 WBL) will travel to Crestview on Tuesday.